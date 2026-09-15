Oil Prices Surge Amidst Global Market Downturn

Global stock markets took a hit on Monday, as a significant rise in oil prices and climbing government bond yields dampened investor risk appetite ahead of crucial central bank meetings in the U.S. and Japan. Technology and industrial stocks led a decline across major indexes, reflecting broader concerns.

Notably, shares linked to artificial intelligence also faced pressure, following calls for precaution from leaders in the AI field including OpenAI's Sam Altman and Anthropic's Dario Amodei. The European markets mirrored this downturn, with the STOXX 600 falling due to mixed results in oil, gas, and technology sectors.

Amidst these market movements, a sharp rise in Brent crude futures emerged, spurred by supply disruptions stemming from geopolitical tensions. Additionally, bond yields rose, driven by expectations of imminent rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank as inflation worries persist.