Elon Musk's Legal Tango: X Corp vs. Apple OpenAI Monopoly Battle
Elon Musk's X Corp and SpaceXAI have dropped claims against Apple in a lawsuit alleging monopolistic practices in the smartphone and AI chatbot markets. The dismissal ends Musk's legal battle with Apple but continues against OpenAI. The lawsuit claimed Apple's partnership with OpenAI unfairly shut out competitors.
In a major development, Elon Musk's entities, X Corp and SpaceXAI, announced on Monday that they have withdrawn their legal claims against Apple. The lawsuit alleged that the tech giant conspired with OpenAI to monopolize the smartphone and generative AI chatbot markets unlawfully.
While the claims against Apple have been dropped, the legal proceedings against OpenAI continue. The lawsuit was initially filed last year, accusing Apple of violating antitrust laws by exclusively integrating OpenAI's ChatGPT into its devices, sidelining competitors.
Both Apple and OpenAI have denied any wrongdoing, with Apple insisting its integration of OpenAI’s technology is not exclusive. OpenAI labeled Musk’s legal maneuvers as 'lawfare,' highlighting Musk's commitment to challenging market monopolies.