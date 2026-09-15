US Tightens Sanctions on Russia's VTB Bank Over Iran Links
The United States has imposed new sanctions on Russia's VTB Bank, accusing it of aiding Iran in evading Western sanctions. These measures may result in additional penalties for foreign entities continuing business with VTB. This move intensifies pressure on both Russia and Iran amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.
The United States has intensified its economic pressure on Russia by imposing new sanctions on VTB Bank, accusing it of facilitating Iran's evasion of Western sanctions. This could lead to additional penalties for foreign institutions maintaining ties with VTB, Treasury officials warned.
According to the Treasury, VTB has expanded its presence in Iran by establishing banking relationships with sanctioned Iranian lenders to boost Moscow-Tehran financial coordination. Already under sanctions since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the bank now faces further restrictions aimed at hampering Iran's economic activities.
The Treasury emphasized that VTB has become a heavily sanctioned entity worldwide. Operation Economic Outcast continues to focus on entities supporting Iran's regime. Meanwhile, the U.S. is urging global financial bodies to cut any affiliations with Iran-linked channels to prevent supporting sanctioned activities.
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