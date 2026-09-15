Late Strike Drama: Al-Ahli Salvages Asian Champions League Opener

Feras Al-Brikan's stoppage-time goal secured a 1-1 draw for Al-Ahli against Pakhtakor in the Asian Champions League opener. The match marked Al-Ahli's first game under new coach Marino Pusic. The competition has expanded to 32 teams, including five Saudi clubs, aiming for glory in a restructured tournament format.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 03:08 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 03:08 IST
Late Strike Drama: Al-Ahli Salvages Asian Champions League Opener
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Feras Al-Brikan emerged as the hero on Monday, scoring in stoppage time to ensure champions Al-Ahli managed a 1-1 draw against Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor. The thrilling encounter took place in Jeddah at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium during the Asian Champions League's elite phase.

The Saudi Pro League champions, who secured their second consecutive continental title in April, initially fell behind after a late 86th-minute strike by Flamarion. However, Al-Brikan's timely equalizer seven minutes later enabled the titleholders to clinch a valuable point under new coach Marino Pusic, who recently took over the reins following Matthias Jaissle's move to Newcastle United.

With five Saudi clubs in the expanded 32-team league, the competition promises intense matchups. Al-Ittihad also fought for a late equalizer against Qatar's Al-Shamal, while Brendan Rodgers' Al-Qadsiah secured a narrow victory over Al-Wasl. Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's Neftchi, Iran’s Tractor FC, and Esteghlal from Albania marked impressive wins in their opening fixtures, setting the stage for exciting knockout rounds beginning next March.

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