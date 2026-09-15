Champions League Finals: Legendary Stadiums Announced for 2028 & 2029

The Allianz Arena in Munich and Camp Nou in Barcelona have been chosen to host the 2028 and 2029 UEFA Champions League finals, respectively. It marks the third time both iconic stadiums will hold Europe's prestigious club tournament. Madrid's Estadio Metropolitano is set for the 2027 final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 15:48 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 15:48 IST
Champions League Finals: Legendary Stadiums Announced for 2028 & 2029

The Allianz Arena in Munich has been selected to host the UEFA Champions League final in 2028. This will mark the third occasion the stadium hosts this prestigious event, following past finals in 2012 and 2025.

In 2029, Camp Nou in Barcelona will take center stage for the final, coinciding with Spain's preparations to co-host the 2030 World Cup with Portugal and Morocco. Camp Nou fans will recall the dramatic 1999 final held there.

Additionally, Madrid's Estadio Metropolitano is on the agenda to host the Champions League final for the 2026-27 season, set for June 5.

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