Champions League Finals: Legendary Stadiums Announced for 2028 & 2029

The Allianz Arena in Munich has been selected to host the UEFA Champions League final in 2028. This will mark the third occasion the stadium hosts this prestigious event, following past finals in 2012 and 2025.

In 2029, Camp Nou in Barcelona will take center stage for the final, coinciding with Spain's preparations to co-host the 2030 World Cup with Portugal and Morocco. Camp Nou fans will recall the dramatic 1999 final held there.

Additionally, Madrid's Estadio Metropolitano is on the agenda to host the Champions League final for the 2026-27 season, set for June 5.