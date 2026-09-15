Sri Lanka's Resilient Economy: A Tale of Growth Amidst Challenges

Sri Lanka's economic growth defied expectations, rising 4.2% year-on-year from April to June despite high inflation due to the Iran war. Analysts predict moderating growth in the second half due to rising fuel costs. An IMF program supports the recovery from a financial crisis caused by low foreign exchange reserves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 16:00 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 16:00 IST
Sri Lanka's Resilient Economy: A Tale of Growth Amidst Challenges

Sri Lanka's economy demonstrated resilience by growing 4.2% year-on-year from April to June, despite inflation reaching a three-year high due to the Iran war's impact, according to the statistics department.

While the agriculture sector grew 2.3%, industries expanded by 7.3%, and services by 2.7%, analysts forecast moderation to a 3%-4% growth rate in the year's second half, with overall growth potentially reaching 3.5%-4%.

Despite rising oil prices impacting consumption, experts like First Capital Holdings' Ranjan Ranatunga foresee prices moderating between $80-$90 per barrel. Supported by a $2.9 billion IMF program, Sri Lanka aims to stabilize from its previous financial crisis. However, current high energy costs push inflation to 8% in August, leading to increased pump prices and interest rates amidst a depreciated rupee.

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