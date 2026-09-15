Sri Lanka's Resilient Economy: A Tale of Growth Amidst Challenges

Sri Lanka's economy demonstrated resilience by growing 4.2% year-on-year from April to June, despite inflation reaching a three-year high due to the Iran war's impact, according to the statistics department.

While the agriculture sector grew 2.3%, industries expanded by 7.3%, and services by 2.7%, analysts forecast moderation to a 3%-4% growth rate in the year's second half, with overall growth potentially reaching 3.5%-4%.

Despite rising oil prices impacting consumption, experts like First Capital Holdings' Ranjan Ranatunga foresee prices moderating between $80-$90 per barrel. Supported by a $2.9 billion IMF program, Sri Lanka aims to stabilize from its previous financial crisis. However, current high energy costs push inflation to 8% in August, leading to increased pump prices and interest rates amidst a depreciated rupee.