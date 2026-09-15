Raheem Sterling's Reckless Ride: Former England Winger Faces Legal Reckoning

Raheem Sterling, a former England football star, admitted in court to charges of dangerous driving and possession of nitrous oxide after a dramatic incident on southern England motorways. Witnesses reported Sterling's erratic driving while allegedly inhaling 'laughing gas' before crashing his high-end Lamborghini, an act deemed extremely serious by the court.

The incident happened on May 28 during rush hour when the vehicle was seen swerving dangerously, almost colliding with other cars. Dashcam footage revealed that Sterling, 31, was driving under the influence, obscuring his view with a large balloon of nitrous oxide, forcing other vehicles to brake hard.

Sterling, who recently played for Feyenoord post his stint at Chelsea, faced Basingstoke Magistrates' Court, where judge Kirsty Allman adjourned the case pending further sentencing discussions. He was disqualified from driving and remains on unconditional bail until his next court appearance on November 25.