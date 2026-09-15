Restoring Vital Oil Flow: East-West Pipeline Recovery Update

The East-West pipeline in Saudi Arabia, crucial for oil transportation, is set to resume operations soon after being temporarily closed due to attacks linked to Iran. U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright assured that oil flow would restart in a few days, ensuring stability in the region's energy supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 21:33 IST
Restoring Vital Oil Flow: East-West Pipeline Recovery Update
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After recent threats that forced a temporary shutdown, Saudi Arabia's crucial East-West pipeline is set to resume operations imminently. According to U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright, oil will be flowing again within days, following closures due to attacks by groups linked to Iran.

The pipeline's closure had raised concerns about energy supply disruptions and regional stability. Wright, speaking to CNBC, emphasized the urgency and commitment to restore the pipeline’s operations swiftly, highlighting efforts to counteract any potential geopolitical risks.

This assurance from the U.S. Energy Secretary comes as a significant relief to the global energy market, underscoring the vital role of the East-West pipeline in ensuring continued oil transportation across Saudi Arabia.

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