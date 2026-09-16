Ovechkin Under Fire: Controversial Video Sparks Debate

Alexander Ovechkin faces criticism for participating in a political campaign video for Russia's ruling party, United Russia, backed by President Vladimir Putin. The controversy arises as Russia continues its conflict with Ukraine. Despite the scrutiny, Ovechkin emphasizes his focus on the upcoming NHL season with the Washington Capitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 05:03 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 05:03 IST
Ovechkin Under Fire: Controversial Video Sparks Debate

Alexander Ovechkin drew ire after participating in a video campaign for the United Russia political party, associated with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Seen standing alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, this move links Ovechkin with the contentious political climate amid ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Washington Capitals' spokesperson Sergey Kocharov stated that Ovechkin, a Russian citizen residing in Moscow during the offseason, engaged at his country's request. The Capitals focus on his forthcoming NHL season and positive impacts within the Washington, D.C. community.

Meanwhile, criticism mounts from hockey greats and fans alike, spotlighting Ovechkin's past support for Putin. Notable comments include those from Dominik Hasek, pointing to Ovechkin's influential role as Russia embarks on its post-war parliamentary election. Ovechkin, who has a long history with the Capitals, remains steadfast in his priorities on the ice.

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