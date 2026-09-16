Alexander Ovechkin drew ire after participating in a video campaign for the United Russia political party, associated with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Seen standing alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, this move links Ovechkin with the contentious political climate amid ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Washington Capitals' spokesperson Sergey Kocharov stated that Ovechkin, a Russian citizen residing in Moscow during the offseason, engaged at his country's request. The Capitals focus on his forthcoming NHL season and positive impacts within the Washington, D.C. community.

Meanwhile, criticism mounts from hockey greats and fans alike, spotlighting Ovechkin's past support for Putin. Notable comments include those from Dominik Hasek, pointing to Ovechkin's influential role as Russia embarks on its post-war parliamentary election. Ovechkin, who has a long history with the Capitals, remains steadfast in his priorities on the ice.