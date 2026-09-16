Saudi Arabia Thwarts Houthi Drone Attack on Mecca

Saudi Arabia's air defenses successfully intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by Yemen's Houthis on Tuesday. This occurred as the drone approached prohibited airspace over the holy city of Mecca, according to a statement released by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen on Wednesday.

Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Malki revealed that this incident marks the second attempt by the Houthis to target Islam's holiest city. The initial attempt involved a ballistic missile launch back in July 2017, further escalating tensions in the region.

The coalition has reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the sanctity of Mecca and ensuring the security of the numerous pilgrims attending the annual hajj pilgrimage. As such, they have intensified their defense measures in response to these threats.