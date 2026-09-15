Sports Highlights: Contracts, Comebacks, and Championships
Recent sports highlights include Drake Batherson's 8-year, $86 million extension with the Senators and Tiger Woods sparking comeback rumors. The Minnesota Wild extends Coach John Hynes's contract, while NFL Week 1 sees record-setting prediction market volume. Nairobi is set to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships.
In a significant update, Forward Drake Batherson has signed an impressive eight-year contract extension with the Senators, securing an annual average value of $10.75 million through the 2034-35 season.
Tiger Woods was seen at Liberty National Golf Club, sparking speculation about his possible return to competitive golf.
Nairobi has been announced as the host for the 2029 World Athletics Championships, marking the first time the event will be held in an African city.
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