Sports Highlights: Contracts, Comebacks, and Championships

In a significant update, Forward Drake Batherson has signed an impressive eight-year contract extension with the Senators, securing an annual average value of $10.75 million through the 2034-35 season.

Tiger Woods was seen at Liberty National Golf Club, sparking speculation about his possible return to competitive golf.

Nairobi has been announced as the host for the 2029 World Athletics Championships, marking the first time the event will be held in an African city.