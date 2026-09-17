Global Leaders Discuss AI and Defense Cooperation

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met to discuss the implications of artificial intelligence on society. The meeting emphasized the necessity of cooperation between governments and the technology sector to tackle shared concerns and ensure online safety according to Downing Street.

The leaders also explored defense industrial cooperation, particularly through the Global Combat Air Programme. This advanced fighter jet project, which Canada joined as an observer in July 2026, presents numerous opportunities for collaboration.

The discussions highlight the importance of international partnerships in navigating both technological and defense challenges in today's global landscape.