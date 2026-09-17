European Markets Rally Amid Fed Rate Hike and Oil Price Decline

European shares rose as risk sentiment improved with falling oil prices and a pause in the global bond selloff. The STOXX 600 increased by 0.5%, driven by gains in travel and technology stocks. The Federal Reserve's rate hike and Saudi Arabia's oil actions influenced market dynamics further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 12:49 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 12:49 IST
European Markets Rally Amid Fed Rate Hike and Oil Price Decline
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European shares made gains on Thursday, buoyed by a more positive risk sentiment sparked by declining crude oil prices and a temporary halt in the ongoing global bond selloff. The boost comes after the U.S. Federal Reserve's expected interest rate hike on Wednesday.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index edged up by 0.5% to reach 640.37 points as of 0805 GMT, with most regional markets following the trend. Germany's DAX also rose by 0.5%. Notably, travel and technology stocks were among the top performers, each climbing by 0.8%, aided in part by falling oil prices.

Conversely, European energy stocks fell by 0.2% as oil prices decreased for a second consecutive session. This decline followed reports of Saudi Arabia offering additional crude supplies via Oman. Attention now turns to the Bank of England, which is expected to maintain steady interest rates later in the day.

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