Kazakhstan's Oil Boom: Projections and Implications
Kazakhstan forecasts its oil production to reach 96 million metric tons by 2028, escalating to 99 million tons by 2029, as per the Economy Ministry. The projection was reported by Russian news agency Interfax on Thursday, suggesting significant future growth for Kazakhstan's energy sector.
Kazakhstan's oil industry is poised for significant growth, with the Economy Ministry projecting production levels to escalate dramatically in the coming years.
By 2028, the Central Asian nation's oil production is expected to reach 96 million metric tons, increasing further to 99 million tons by 2029.
The forecast, reported by Russian news agency Interfax, underscores the country's blossoming energy sector and anticipated economic expansion.