Tariff Tensions: India and U.S. Face Off Over Russian Oil Policies

India cautions the U.S. against new tariffs related to Russian oil purchases, emphasizing potential risks to bilateral relations and energy security. Amid pressures to reduce oil trade with Russia, India stresses the need for diverse energy sourcing and expresses concerns over impacts on ongoing trade talks with Washington.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 12:38 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 12:38 IST
Tariff Tensions: India and U.S. Face Off Over Russian Oil Policies
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India has issued a warning to the United States regarding new tariffs targeting Russian oil purchasers, asserting that such measures could strain the bilateral relationship. The caution follows a U.S. bill, now awaiting President Donald Trump's signature, that could impose tariffs up to 100% on nations like India reliant on Russian energy.

The Indian foreign ministry responded by highlighting prior discussions with U.S. representatives, stressing the adverse effects this move would have on both ties and the international energy market. Maintaining energy security remains crucial for India, a major oil importer determined to diversify energy sources and protect economic interests.

Despite pressures, India's need for secure and affordable energy has kept it engaged in oil trade with Russia. The U.S. tariff threat may complicate India-U.S. trade negotiations, casting uncertainty on a future agreement. Indian authorities seek alternative solutions to avoid a steep rise in oil costs as they continue discussions with Washington.

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