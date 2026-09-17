Tariff Tensions: India and U.S. Face Off Over Russian Oil Policies

India has issued a warning to the United States regarding new tariffs targeting Russian oil purchasers, asserting that such measures could strain the bilateral relationship. The caution follows a U.S. bill, now awaiting President Donald Trump's signature, that could impose tariffs up to 100% on nations like India reliant on Russian energy.

The Indian foreign ministry responded by highlighting prior discussions with U.S. representatives, stressing the adverse effects this move would have on both ties and the international energy market. Maintaining energy security remains crucial for India, a major oil importer determined to diversify energy sources and protect economic interests.

Despite pressures, India's need for secure and affordable energy has kept it engaged in oil trade with Russia. The U.S. tariff threat may complicate India-U.S. trade negotiations, casting uncertainty on a future agreement. Indian authorities seek alternative solutions to avoid a steep rise in oil costs as they continue discussions with Washington.