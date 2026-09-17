Wizz Air's Strategic Soar Amid Aviation Turbulence

Budget carrier Wizz Air announced plans to reduce its capacity for the second half of its fiscal year by 5%, citing the Iran war's effect on fuel prices as a critical factor. This move echoes actions by other carriers facing similar financial strains.

The conflict has triggered the worst financial crisis for the aviation industry since the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to airBaltic's bankruptcy. Even major U.S. carriers are adjusting flight schedules amid skyrocketing fuel costs, threatening their profits.

Amid these challenges, Wizz Air elevated its revenue per available seat kilometre forecast for the July-September quarter and set medium-term goals to hit €10 billion in revenue by 2030. The airline aims to operate a larger, more modern fleet, carrying more passengers to sustain profitability.