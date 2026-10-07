Mohit Sharma hails Bhuvneshwar's "consistency" after Team India recall; terms Bumrah as Indian team's "luxury"

By Utkarsh Rathour Former Indian pacer Mohit Sharma hailed veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Indian team recall after four years, saying that the 36-year-old has finally got the result of his relentless consistency and hardwork and youngsters should take learnings from it.

Bhuvneshwar’s India career had been on hold since the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final against England in Adelaide. Nearly four years later, the 36-year-old has earned a long-awaited recall to the national side for the five T20Is against New Zealand starting from October 22 onwards. The 'Swing King' has played 229 matches across formats, claiming 294 wickets at an impressive average of 29.50, including seven five-wicket hauls. Bhuvneshwar has had a resurgance with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), with his 45 wickets in 31 matches at an average of 22.55 and an economy rate of 8.52 helping the franchise to back-to-back titles in 2025 and 2026. This season in the IPL, Bhuvneshwar was the second-highest wicket-taker with 28 scalps in 16 matches at an average of 17.89, with an economy rate of 7.95.

Speaking to ANI, Mohit expressed happiness about Bhuvneshwar's comeback, pointing that even when emerging bowlers and injuries/poor outings made things difficult for him, Bhuvneshwar kept showing up across all formats for his state and even participated in the franchise league, the UPT20 League. This year, Bhuvneshwar was the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the league, taking 14 scalps in 11 matches. He also participated in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (state-level T20 competition), taking eight scalps in seven matches. "Youngsters should learn from this how important consistency in life. Because when you think that something is not coming and you leave all the effort, it does not work. You have to sign a contract with yourself, a non-negotiable one where you promise to give your 100 per cent, maybe more than that, until you are playing. This is the story with Bhuvi (bowler's nickname). I know him personally and have seen him work hard," he said.

Mohit said that when one does not play international cricket, his mindset and thinking could not be at their very best, but the player should keep up showing no matter what. "You have to wake up the next morning and go again. At that time, that consistency, that discipline, that is what works. And he has got the result now. And I am 100 per cent sure that he is not only playing, but will also do well. Because he has not taken a day off, feeling that if he is not playing, he will not show up for two days, three days- just practice. You see him play everywhere, be it in the UPT20 League, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy. He did not leave cricket, and he has got the result of that consistency," he added.

Mohit also spoke on Jasprit Bumrah's preparedness for the 2027 ODI World Cup despite playing the format for the first time after the 2023 edition final, during the England tour in July this year, taking two wickets in two matches. The former pacer shrugged off lack of ODI game time for the pace superstar and feels that Bumrah is ready for the 50-over showpiece. The former player termed him as a "luxury" for Indian cricket. Missing the ODIs against West Indies, Bumrah played in the Asian Games in Japan, starring in India's gold medal win with two wickets in two matches. "He is prepared (for 2027 WC). In all three formats, I don't think there is a bigger bowler than Bumrah. He is luxury for Indian cricket. When you wear luxurious clothing, you do not wear it daily to avoid wear and tear. The thing with Bumrah is the more he plays, he has to play at his best. Especially with the 2027 WC in mind, Bumrah should be allowed to play the way we want, instead of us talking that he missed this series and should have played that series. His physios, trainers, and dietitians know all the details about his body. They know how to move him forward, how to not have him move forward. It is very easy for us to sit here and talk about why he did not play. We should feel proud to have a bowler like him," he signed off. (ANI)