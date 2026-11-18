Former Indian skipper Anjum Chopra spoke on Smriti Mandhana being appointed as India's full-time captain across all formats, saying that the transfer of the armband from Harmanpreet Kaur to Smriti "had to happen sooner or later" and that the team has done really well under her captaincy so far. Anjum, the former Indian captain, was speaking to ANI. Just days after India's gold medal win at the Asian Games in October, Harmanpreet, the leader behind India's first-ever 50-over Women's World Cup win, stepped down from captaincy, paving the way for Smriti to get the armband after two Women's Premier League (WPL) winning seasons with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Under Smriti's captaincy, India won their first ODI and T20I series at home against Zimbabwe by 3-0 each. In two matches in T20Is, Mandhana made 56 runs, with a best score of 47*. In ODIs, she scored 32 runs across two innings, with a duck. This makes for just 88 runs in her first four innings as a captain. Speaking to ANI about the transfer of captaincy and Smriti's performance as a captain, Anjum said, "I think it had to happen eventually; sooner or later it had to happen. In the first series as captain, India won, Smriti has done well as a captain. The team has done well as a unit, and we got to see many new faces as well. Especially Vaishnavi Sharma (leading wicket-taker in ODIs against Zimbabwe with nine wickets, including a fifer) did well on the Sri Lankan tour when she was there, as part of the Indian team to the Zimbabwe tour, so she has done well. Shafali has been very consistent. So overall, the Indian team has done well."

On Smriti's batting, Anjum said that there is no doubt about her abilities, given she is the highest run-getter in international cricket amongst women's players with over 11,000 runs and how she is "full of skill, class and talent". She expressed optimism that the captaincy form would be visible in batting soon. "Now the journey starts as an Indian captain, and I am sure, since she has done so well in her individual batting, I'm sure she would also want to translate that good form to the Indian captaincy form," she added.

On the title contender of the next year's Women's Premier League, saying that while Mumbai Indians (MI) and RCB have been consistent with two title wins each, the other three teams, Delhi Capitals (DC), Gujarat Giants (GG) and UP Warriorz (UPW) would be wanting to get their maiden title. "This is not a crystal ball that one can look into and tell who can win. I think there are five teams, and all five teams have picked their best squad. Eventually, whoever lifts the trophy on February 7, we will find out then. But I guess the consistency that Mumbai and Royal Challengers have shown so far, both of them have won two titles each. So I am sure between Gujarat, Delhi, and UP, all three teams would want to lift their first title, so let's see. Eventually, when cricket happens on the ground, then we will find out who is shaping up in what way," she added.

The WPL 2027 will begin in Vadodara on 14 January, with the first 11 matches scheduled at the venue until 24 January. The tournament will conclude in Mumbai on 7 February, with all matches across both venues scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST. (ANI)