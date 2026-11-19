Former New Zealand cricketer Kane Williamson predicted Indian batting stars Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, compatriot Rachin Ravindra, England white-ball captain Harry Brook and Australia all-rounder as the next generation of 'Fab Four' batters. 'Fab Four' was a term coined by former New Zealand cricketer Martin Crowe back in 2014 for Williamson, Indian batting star Virat Kohli, Australia's Steve Smith and English run-machine Joe Root as a collective, referring to them as players who would go on to lead their nations and score a massive amount of runs for them in coming years. Fast forward 12 years, all of these aforementioned talents are some of the greatest cricketers to ever do it, including in Test format. Virat in particular, with over 28,000 international runs and 86 centuries, has established a strong legacy as an all-format great.

Williamson spoke with host Nasser Hussain on the most recent episode of The ICC Review about his standing within the 'Fab Four' and the former New Zealand skipper admitted he never felt any additional pressure being recognised among his fellow peers in an exclusive group of Test greats. "I never felt a burden with it," Williamson said, as quoted by the ICC.

"I admired those other three that you mentioned of the 'Fab Four' and I know them all well having played with Rooty at Yorkshire and obviously against them for a long time. I really did admire them and love the way they go about it, and they are all very, very different," he said. While Williamson admitted it was special to reach individual milestones and be mentioned among the other members of the 'Fab Four' throughout his career, he said his only focus when representing New Zealand was based upon upholding team values and helping the Black Caps win games of cricket.

"For me it was just it was always about what you can do for the team and how you keep doing more, and I did love the team focus because it's also a great way to keep extending your game and that it's never enough," Williamson noted. "That was where my focus was, and it was about just trying to make valuable contributions for the team. Yeah, rather than it is very difficult to just compare and measure, and it's not a very fun thing to do, but it is also you just you are constantly playing in different conditions, you know, at different times, and so, yeah, it just kind of lands where it does."

"I never thought a lot about it when I played, but looking back since retiring, it is quite sort of unique in some ways. There are four of us that sort of hung around for a while and scored a few runs," he added. With Williamson and Kohli having already called time on their Test careers and Smith and Root closer to the finish than the start of theirs, there remains plenty of intrigue over the next crop of Test batters and who will step up over time and create their own 'Fab Four'.

Hussain asked Williamson for his thoughts on this subject, and he nominated five players that he thought might be able to elevate their game and join a new exclusive group of Test stars. "I have answered this question before actually, so I would better say the same otherwise (it is) a bit of a fraud," Williamson joked.

"But I had Harry Brook, I had Shubman Gill, I had Cameron Green, and I actually had Yashasvi Jaiswal too. "And there was another one, but that was Rachin Ravindra. But I think maybe a challenge he might have is the volume of cricket and maybe Test cricket, because I do not know where that will land, but he would be in there for me too," he signed off. (ANI)