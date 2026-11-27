The Championship of Europe T20 (CET20), a new professional Cricket franchise-based T20 league headquartered in Lisbon and backed by the Portuguese Cricket Federation (Federação Portuguesa de Cricket), will make its debut at the Santarem Dome from July 11, 2027. Featuring six European franchises and more than 20 matches, the competition aims to provide cricketers from Associate Nations with an opportunity to compete alongside established international players, while bringing a new professional cricket property to Portugal and the wider European market, according to a press release from CET20

The league was officially launched at an event in Mauritius, attended by representatives of the Portuguese Cricket Federation, the Indian High Commission, Mauritius Olympic Committee, Economic Development Board and the Mauritius cricket fraternity. Among those present were Anirudh Singh, Counsellor, Indian High Commission, Mauritius; Richard Papie, President, Mauritius Olympic Committee; Veepre Kureeman, Manager, Economic Development Board; Meenakshi Saxena, Director, AMG; and Saleem Bhat, President, Mauritius Federation. Representatives of IndianOil Mauritius Ltd and MYOP were also present.

South African cricketers Rassie van der Dussen, Wayne Parnell and Dwaine Pretorius, who will be seen in action live once the tournament commences, also attended the event. At its core, CET20 aims to create greater opportunities for cricketers from Associate Nations by bringing them into a competitive franchise environment alongside established international names. Beyond the tournament, the league also intends to invest in grassroots and youth cricket, promote sports tourism and strengthen sporting ties between India and Portugal.

CET20 builds on the success of EUT20 Belgium, a franchise cricket property developed by the same organisers, Destino Legends Sports LLP. With the backing of the Portuguese Cricket Federation, they are now taking their franchise cricket vision to Portugal to create a wider platform for European cricket. Robin Chaudhary, League Commissioner, CET20, said: “EUT20 Belgium showed us what Associate Nation cricketers can achieve when they are given the right platform. Having the Portuguese Cricket Federation alongside us gives CET20 the foundation to do the same in Portugal.

With CET20, we want to build on that experience and bring together emerging European talent and established international players in a competitive franchise environment. Our vision goes beyond the tournament itself. We want to contribute to the development of cricket in Portugal and across Europe, while creating a property that players, fans and partners can connect with.” Akbar Saiyad, Portuguese Cricket Federation, said, “Portuguese cricket is moving forward with great ambition. We are now ranked 35th in the world in T20 International cricket, a proud milestone for our country. CET20 marks an exciting new chapter for the sport here, bringing new opportunities, international recognition and a platform to take Portuguese cricket to greater heights. We are proud to be part of this journey and fully committed to supporting it.”

The inaugural CET20 season will follow EUT20 Belgium Season 2, scheduled to take place in June 2027, giving European cricket two consecutive months of franchise T20 action across Belgium and Portugal. Further details regarding the six franchises, team owners, player line-ups and broadcast partnerships will be announced in the coming months. (ANI)