Jamie Overton produced a sensational five-wicket haul as England bowled out Australia for their lowest-ever home T20I total before securing a rain-affected seven-wicket victory in the third match to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series here. Overton returned figures of 5/12 from four overs, becoming only the second England bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in men's T20Is, as Australia were dismissed for 108 in 16.5 overs at the Gabba.

Liam Dawson provided excellent support with 3/16, leaving the hosts struggling to recover after losing wickets at regular intervals. Australia's previous batting collapses were compounded by the inability of their top-order batters to convert promising starts. Sam Harper top-scored with 26 off 14 deliveries, while Mitchell Marsh and Jake Fraser-McGurk also showed brief aggression but failed to build substantial partnerships.

Dawson provided England with the breakthrough by dismissing Marsh, who was caught brilliantly by Overton at mid-on. The left-arm spinner then removed Harper, again with Overton completing an excellent catch. Fraser-McGurk struck two sixes before becoming Overton's first victim. The England pacer subsequently dismissed Tim David, Nikhil Chaudhary, who had earlier been struck on the helmet by a bouncer, and Ben Dwarshuis to complete his five-wicket haul.

Dawson returned to remove Adam Zampa, while Mitch Owen was run out attempting a second run. Sam Curran wrapped up the Australian innings by bowling Billy Stanlake. England's chase was interrupted by rain several times, but Jordan Cox ensured there were no major complications as the visitors reached 93/3 in 11.1 overs to win under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

Chasing a revised target of 98 in 17 overs, England made a brisk start through Phil Salt and Aneurin Donald. However, Riley Meredith dismissed Salt before Harry Brook and Donald fell in quick succession, leaving the visitors at 53/3. Donald scored 32 off 13 balls, while Brook contributed a six before departing.

Cox then took charge, making an unbeaten 33 off just 14 deliveries. He capitalised on a dropped catch to attack the Australian bowlers, striking three consecutive fours off Ben Dwarshuis before hitting the winning runs through the covers. Tom Banton remained unbeaten on four as England completed the chase comfortably.

The victory gives England a 2-1 advantage in the series, with the fourth T20I scheduled to be played on Sunday. (ANI)