HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day five

Highlights of the fifth day at the U.S. Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Friday (times GMT): 1508 PLAY UNDERWAY IN NEW YORK

Play began on Friday under bright sunshine with the temperature hovering around 25 degrees Celsius (77°F) and a forecast high of 31C. However, rain is expected later in the day. Czech third seed Karolina Pliskova kicks things off with a third-round match against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia at Louis Armstrong Stadium while Roger Federer is in action later against Briton Dan Evans at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Medvedev overcomes cramps to reach U.S. Open third round (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

