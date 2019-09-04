HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day nine

Highlights of the ninth day at the U.S. Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Tuesday (times GMT):

2100 MEDVEDEV DOWNS WAWRINKA

Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia beat 2016 U.S. Open champion Stan Wawrinka 7-6(6) 6-3 3-6 6-1 to reach his first Grand Slam semi-final. The 23-year-old hit 11 aces, 35 winners and won four of eight break points as he wrapped up the win in two hours, 34 minutes.

1801 SVITOLINA STROLLS INTO SEMI-FINALS

Fifth seed Elina Svitolina became the first Ukrainian woman to reach the semi-finals of the U.S. Open with a superb 6-4 6-4 victory over Johanna Konta.

The 24-year-old, winner of all four of her previous meetings with Konta, extended her dominance over the Briton by wrapping up the match in 99 minutes.

1618 PLAY UNDERWAY IN NEW YORK

Play began under a sunny sky with the temperature hovering around 25 degrees Celsius (77°F) and a forecast high of 27C. Fifth seed Elina Svitolina was up against Briton Johanna Konta in the quarter-finals at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Swiss Stan Wawrinka takes on Russia's Daniil Medvedev later.

In the evening, Serena Williams continues her quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title when she plays Wang Qiang. Five-times champion Roger Federer then squares off against Grigor Dimitrov.

