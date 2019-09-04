REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

British lawmakers defeated Boris Johnson in parliament on Tuesday in a bid to prevent him taking Britain out of the EU without a divorce agreement, prompting the prime minister to announce that he would immediately push for a snap election.

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ Hong Kong police fire beanbag rounds in overnight clashes with protesters

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong police fired beanbag rounds and used pepper spray in late night skirmishes with pro-democracy protesters, broadcaster RTHK said on Wednesday, as unrest that has gripped the Chinese-ruled city for months showed little sign of abating. U.S.

STORM-DORIAN/ Hurricane Dorian heads for Florida, leaving ruins in parts of Bahamas

MARSH HARBOUR, Bahamas (Reuters) - Hurricane Dorian smashed parts of the tourism-dependent Bahamas to ruins, leaving relief officials scrambling on Tuesday to battle an unfolding humanitarian crisis as the scale of the catastrophe begins to emerge. NORTH-CAROLINA-GERRYMANDERING/

North Carolina court strikes down state legislative map as unconstitutional gerrymander A North Carolina court on Tuesday struck down the Republican-drawn state legislative map as an illegal partisan gerrymander and gave lawmakers two weeks to enact new district lines for next year’s elections.

BUSINESS WALMART-GUNS/

Walmart halts ammunition sales for assault-style rifles; Kroger calls for gun safety Walmart Inc, the nation’s largest retailer, said on Tuesday it would stop selling ammunition for handguns and some assault-style rifles in all its stores across the United States, and called for action on gun safety after a string of mass shootings, including at Walmart stores in Texas and Mississippi.

PURDUE-PHARMA-OPIOIDS-EXCLUSIVE/ Exclusive: OxyContin maker prepares 'free-fall' bankruptcy as settlement talks stall

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP is preparing to seek bankruptcy protection before the end of the month if it does not reach a settlement with U.S. communities over widespread opioid litigation, three people familiar with the matter said, after some states balked at the company’s $10 billion to $12 billion offer in August to end their lawsuits as part of a negotiated Chapter 11 case. ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-GQ/ David Beckham, Greta Thunberg among winners at GQ awards in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Former England soccer captain David Beckham, veteran U.S. singer and song-writer Iggy Pop and teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg were among the figures honored on Tuesday at the annual GQ Men of the Year Awards. MUSIC-ARIANA-GRANDE-FOREVER-21/

Ariana Grande sues Forever 21 for $10 million over look-alike ad campaign Popular singer Ariana Grande has sued Forever 21 for $10 million, accusing the fashion retailer and a beauty company started by its billionaire founders’ daughters of piggybacking off her fame and influence to sell their wares.

SPORTS TENNIS-USOPEN/

'Baby Fed' Dimitrov comes of age with Federer upset NEW YORK, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Grigor Dimitrov stepped out of Roger Federer's shadow on Tuesday to claim a spot in the U.S. Open semi-finals with a shock 3-6 6-4 3-6 6-4 6-2 win over the wounded Swiss.

SOCCER-ITALY-JUV/ Juventus captain Chiellini out for six months after knee surgery

Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini has been ruled out for around six months after undergoing surgery on a torn knee ligament, the Italian Seria A champions have said. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS HONGKONG-PROTESTS/TAIWAN (TV)

Activists leader Joshua Wong discusses Hong Kong and Taiwan's future Pro-democracy activist leader Joshua Wong, who has recently been released on bail after being detained in wake of Hong Kong protests, holds a talk with the general republic in Taipei about the future of Hong Kong and Taiwan.

4 Sep 06:50 ET / 10:50 GMT ITALY-POLITICS/SALVINI (PIX)

INSIGHT-How Italy's 'Captain' Salvini steered his ship onto the rocks At a closed-door meeting on Aug. 6, Matteo Salvini's advisers told the populist Italian politician he was trapped in an unproductive coalition government and should bring it down.

4 Sep 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/PLAN (TV)

European Commission presents latest note on the bloc's contingency preparations for a no-deal Brexit The Commission will present an updated note on the bloc's contingency preparations for a no-deal divorce from Britain. It is bound to include a possibility to grant emergency aid to businesses and countries affected through an EU Solidarity Fund - normally reserved for remedying results of natural disasters like earthquakes or wildfires - as well as another fund targeting communities suffering from job losses stemming from changes to changing trade patterns in a globalised world.

4 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/BARNIER (TV)

EU Brexit negotiator Barnier briefs ambassadors from 27 EU states for the first time after the summer break Michel Barnier updates ambassadors of the 27 EU states meet on Brexit for the first time since the summer break.

4 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/SPENDING (TV)

UK's Javid set to boost spending as prospect of election grows British finance minister Sajid Javid will announce increases in public spending on Wednesday, preparing the ground for a possible snap election call by Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is seeking a way to break resistance to his Brexit plans.

4 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

UN-RIGHTS/ (TV) U.N. High Commissioner for Human RIghts Bachelet to give press conference

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, to give a press conference ahead of the U.N. Human Rights Council opening three-week session on Mon Sept 9 4 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE BRITAIN-EU/COURT

Scottish court decision in prorogation case Scotland's Court of Session due to give verdict on challenge by about 70 lawmakers who argue that PM Boris Johnson's decision to prorogue parliament from mid-September is illegal and unconstitutional

4 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

EMIRATES-AIRLINE/ Briefing with Emirates' Tim Clark

Briefing with President of Emirates airline Tim Clark in London. 4 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/NORWAY Norway government ministers, industry leaders to discuss Brexit

Norway's ministers for foreign affairs, industry and fisheries will meet with business leaders to discuss the status of Brexit preparations and the consequences for Norwegian companies. 4 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

USA-FED/EVANS Chicago Fed's Evans gives opening remarks, speaks on economy at Detroit trade conference

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans gives welcome and opening remarks, and speaks on the economy or monetary policy before "Forging a New Path for North American Trade: The Auto Sector" conference, in Detroit. 4 Sep 15:15 ET / 19:15 GMT

SAFRICA-ESKOM/ South African power utility Eskom to provide an update on operational performance

Eskom's executive management to provide an update on the company's operational performance. Eskom, which supplies more than 90% of South Africa's electricity, does not generate sufficient cash to meet its debt-service costs and relies on state bailouts to stay afloat. 4 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

CANADA-PIPELINES/ Courts rule on challenges to two major Canadian oil pipelines

Two of Canada's major oil pipeline projects face key court decisions on Wednesday. Canada's Federal Court of Approval will rule on whether to allow challenges to the government's approval of the Trans Mountain expansion. 4 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-FED/KASHKARI Minneapolis Fed's Kashkari conducts town hall

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari, a supporter of deep rate cuts and promise not to raise rates until inflation gets back to the Fed's 2% goal, conducts a town hall, "NACD Minnesota Chapter’s Conversation with Neel Kashkari." 4 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

USA-FED/BEIGEBOOK Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book

Federal Reserve issues Beige Book of economic condition, in Washington. 4 Sep 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

AUTOS-CORRUPTION/LABOR Hearing for former UAW union leader in federal corruption probe

Hearing in fraud and money laundering trial of former United Autos Workers union senior leader Michael Grimes in federal corruption probe of illegal payoffs to union officials. On AUg. 28, the FBI conducted searches at the home of UAW President Gary Jones and several other locations as part of the probe. 4 Sep 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

USA-FED/KAPLAN Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan participates in moderated Q&A

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Richard Kaplan participates in moderated question-and-answer session before the International Economic Forum of the Americas Global Forum, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 4 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT TELEVISION-KELLY CLARKSON/ (PIX) (TV)

Kelly Clarkson gears up for the launch of her new daytime talk show Kelly Clarkson, the first "American Idol," launches her own talk show next week with a mix of music, celebrities and ordinary people that she hopes will be more uplifting than the daily news coming out of the United States.

4 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/SATURDAY FICTION (PIX) (TV)

Gong Li and Mark Chao in Venice to premiere 'Saturday Fiction' Chinese drama 'Saturday Fiction' by director Lou Ye and starring Gong Li and Mark Chao, premieres at the 76th Venice Film Festival, where the movie is screening in Competition.

4 Sep 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/BABYTEETH (PIX) (TV)

Director Shannon Murphy premieres 'Babyteeth' at Venice Film Festival Australian filmmaker Shannon Murphy, one of two female directors whose films are screening in Competition at the 76th Venice Film Festival, premieres 'Babyteeth' at the world's oldest film festival.

4 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SPORTS

TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - U.S. Open

Action from the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open - the fourth and final grand slam of the year. 4 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

RELIGION POPE-MOZAMBIQUE/DEPARTURE (PIX) (TV)

Pope Francis departs for his visit to Mozambique, Madagascar and Mauritius Pope Francis departs Rome's Fiumicino airport to begin his visit to the African nations of Mozambique, Madagascar and Mauritius.

4 Sep 03:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

