Rugby-England team to play Italy in Rugby World Cup warm-up

Reuters London
Updated: 04-09-2019 12:34 IST
England head coach Eddie Jones has named the following team to face Italy in their World Cup warm-up match at St James' Park in Newcastle on Friday:

England: 15-Anthony Watson, 14-Ruaridh McConnochie, 13-Joe Marchant, 12-Piers Francis, 11-Jonny May, 10-Owen Farrell, 9-Ben Youngs, 8-Billy Vunipola, 7-Mark Wilson, 6-Tom Curry, 5-Courtney Lawes, 4-Joe Launchbury, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Jamie George, 1-Joe Marler

Replacements: 16-Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17-Ellis Genge, 18-Kyle Sinckler, 19-Charlie Ewels, 20-Matt Kvesic, 21-Willi Heinz, 22-George Ford, 23-Joe Cokanasiga.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
