FACTBOX-Rugby-Australia v Samoa

Factbox on Saturday's test between Australia and Samoa: When: Saturday, Sept 5, 7:30 p.m. local (0930 GMT)

Where: Western Sydney Stadium (capacity: 30,000) Referee: Paul Williams (New Zealand)

AUSTRALIA World ranking: 6

Coach: Michael Cheika Captain: David Pocock

15-Tom Banks, 14-Dane Haylett-Petty, 13-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 12-Matt To'omua, 11-Marika Koroibete, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Will Genia, 8-Jack Dempsey, 7-David Pocock (capt), 6-Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 5-Adam Coleman, 4-Rob Simmons, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Jordan Uelese, 1-James Slipper Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17-Scott Sio, 18-Taniela Tupou, 19-Luke Jones, 20-Liam Wright, 21-Rob Valetini, 22-Nick Phipps, 23-James O'Connor

SAMOA World ranking: 16

Coach: Steve Jackson Captain: To be announced

15-Tim Nanai-Williams, 14-Belgium Tuatagaloa, 13-Alapati Leiua, 12-Reynold Lee-Lo, 11-Ed Fidow, 10-Tusi Pisi, 9-Scott Malolua, 8-Afaesetiti Amosa, 7-Jack Lam, 6-TJ Ioane, 5-Kane Leaupepe, 4-Teofilo Paulo, 3-Michael Alaalatoa, 2-Ray Niuia1, 1-Jordan Lay Replacements: 16-Motu Matuu, 17-Paul Alo-Emile, 18-Logovii Mulipola, 19-Josh Tyrell, 20-Seilala Lam, 21-Dwayne Polataivao, 22-AJ Alatimu, 23-Ah See Tuala

OVERALL RECORD Played: 5

Australia wins: 4 Samoa wins: 1

LAST RESULT 2011 - Samoa beat Australia 32-23 in Sydney (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)