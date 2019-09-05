PM Modi attends judo tournament with Putin, Abe; interacts with Indian players

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attended an international judo tournament here along with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and interacted with the Indian players. A six-member Indian team is participating in the international judo championship named after Jigoro Kano, a Japanese educator and athlete who founded judo.

"Celebrating sports and sportsman spirit," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted. Modi joined the other world leaders at the Jigoro Kano Judo Tournament and also interacted with the Indian judo players.

The judo players under the age of 18 from Russia, India, Japan, China, Korea and Mongolia are participating in the event. Putin, a judo enthusiast, started practising the game when he was just 11-year-old and went on to secure an 8th Dan (rank) black belt.

