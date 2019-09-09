Bangladesh announce squad for first two matches of Tri-nation T20 Tournament

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday named their squad for the first two matches of the Tri-nation T20 Tournament. Bangladesh will host Zimbabwe and Afghanistan for the event.

The competition will commence on September 13 when Bangladesh will take on Zimbabwe. After this clash, Bangladesh will play against Afghanistan on September 15. The Bangladesh team -- Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmud Ullah, Afif Hossain, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Shabbir Rahaman, Taijul Islam, Sheikh Mehedi Hasan, Shaif Uddin, Mustafizur Rahman and Yasin Arafat Mishu. (ANI)

