REFILE-Soccer-Poland's lead at the top cut after goalless draw with Austria

Poland were held to a 0-0 draw in a top-of-the-table clash with Austria in their Euro 2020 qualifier on Monday as their lead in Group G was cut to two points after Slovenia's win over Israel.

Poland's had a 100% record after four games in the campaign but that ended with a shock 2-0 loss at Slovenia on Friday. Austria came close to taking the lead in the 10th minute when Marko Arnautovic's header hit the post.

Poland's 31-year-old striker Robert Lewandowski, making a record 108th appearance for his country, missed the target in a one-on-one with goalkeeper Cican Stankovic after a cross by Kamil Grosicki just before the half-hour mark. Lewandowski's caps record was equalled by midfielder Jakub Blaszczykowski, 33, when he came on in the 58th, although the midfielder had to go off injured 19 minutes later.

Poland are top with 13 points from six games, two ahead of Slovenia who beat Israel 3-2 with Benjamin Verbic scoring twice including the 90th-minute winner. Austria are third with 10 points, two ahead of North Macedonia, who defeated Latvia 2-0 away, and Israel.

Latvia remain bottom of the six-team section without a point and with a goal difference of minus 20. The top two teams qualify for next year's finals.

