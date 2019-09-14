Ducks' Kesler, Eaves to miss 2019-20 season

Anaheim Ducks forwards Ryan Kesler and Patrick Eaves will miss the 2019-20 season, the team announced Friday at the opening of training camp. Kesler, 35, underwent right hip resurfacing surgery on May 9 in New York, which is a bone-preserving hip replacement aimed at easing pain. He could resume his career after a long recovery period but whether he will is uncertain. He played 60 games in Anaheim last season, tallying eight points (five goals, three assists).

"At this point in my career, this surgery was the best option for my quality of life," Kesler said following the surgery. "The pain I was suffering has been greatly reduced since the procedure, and I'm grateful for that. While my playing future is unknown, I'm in a good place. I'm extremely appreciative of everyone that has helped me through the process. I look forward to spending more time with my family and doing everyday activities without pain." Eaves, also 35, has played nine games over the past two seasons, largely because of what was believed to be Guillain-Barré syndrome, which affects the nervous and immune systems. He last played for the Ducks on Feb. 4.

"I won't say he's retiring, but he's out for the year," general manager Bob Murray said. "Whatever you want to call what he had keeps resurfacing. He's tried a couple times to come back, but he and his wife have decided that's enough for now, and I totally agree with that at this point in time." Eaves' $3.15 million cap hit will come off the books after this season, but Kesler's contract has $6.875 million remaining through the 2021-22 season.

