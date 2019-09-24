Aurangabad winner of Maharashtra U-17 cadet fencing

The boys and girls fencing teams representing Aurangabad made a clean sweep in the 16th Maharashtra cadet fencing competitions, which was recently held in Nandurbar. Players from Aurangabad won 7 gold and 3 silver medals in the competition, organised from September 20 to 22, in which 32 teams had taken part.

In foil boys team event -- Rohan Shah, Tejas Patil, Gaurav Gote and Soham Kulkarni --- emerged as winners. In fencing sabre boys event -- Nikhil Wagh, Piyush Undale, Aditya Wahul and Shreyas Jadhav -- won the gold medal.

In the girls event -- Kashish Bharad, Apurva Rasal, Harshada Wanjare, Gargi Dongre won gold medal. The individual medal winners will represent Maharashtra in upcoming national competition, the dates of which are yet to be announced, Maharashtra Fencing Association Secretary Dr. Uday Dongre told PTI..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)