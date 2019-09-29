International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Cycling-Denmark's Pedersen wins world road gold

Reuters Copenhagen
Updated: 29-09-2019 20:52 IST
Cycling-Denmark's Pedersen wins world road gold

Image Credit: Pexels

Mads Pedersen won a brutal, rain-ravaged race to become Denmark's first road world champion on Sunday.

After an attritional 261km in diabolical weather conditions, the 23-year-old found himself in a three-man fight for gold and timed his sprint to perfection to beat Italian Matteo Trentin. Swiss Stefan Kung was third.

Dutch favorite Mathieu van der Poel looked poised for victory but faded late on. More than half of the field abandoned on a day of torrential rain that forced UCI Road World Championship organizers to shorten the race on safety grounds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : Denmark half Italian field Dutch
COUNTRY : Denmark
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019