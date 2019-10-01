International Development News
Reuters
Updated: 01-10-2019 19:54 IST
Soccer-Former CONCACAF head Sanz given life ban for bribery - FIFA

Enrique Sanz, the former general secretary of North American soccer's governing body CONCACAF, has been banned from any football-related activity for life after being found guilty of bribery, FIFA said on Tuesday.

Sanz was found guilty of negotiating bribes in competitions organised by FIFA, CONCACAF, the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) and the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) between 2012 and 2015.

He was also fined 100,000 Swiss francs ($100,200) by the world soccer governing body. ($1 = 0.9980 Swiss francs)

