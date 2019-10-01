Nike supports coach Salazar after doping ban

New York, Oct 1 (AFP) US sportswear giant Nike on Tuesday gave its backing to athletics coach Alberto Salazar after he was banned for four years for doping. Salazar was banned following a lengthy investigation by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

The coach works with athletes at the Nike-backed Oregon Project in Portland, but Nike said Salazar's ban "had nothing to do with administering banned substances to any Oregon Project athlete". "As the panel noted, they were struck by the amount of care Alberto took to ensure he was complying with the World Anti-Doping Code," Nike said in a statement.

"We support Alberto in his decision to appeal and wish him the full measure of due process that the rules require," the statement continued. "Nike does not condone the use of banned substances in any manner."

Salazar guided the career of British four-time Olympic gold medallist Mo Farah, who said in response to the ban that he had "no tolerance for anyone who breaks the rules or crosses the line". Salazar has said he was "shocked" by the outcome and would launch an appeal. AFP SSC SSC

