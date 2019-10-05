REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/ 6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/ 6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL US-HONGKONG-PROTESTS/

Teenager shot as violence flares hours after Hong Kong imposes emergency powers HONG KONG - Hong Kong police shot and wounded a teenage boy on Friday, as violent protests erupted across the Chinese-ruled city hours after its embattled leader Carrie Lam invoked colonial-era emergency powers last used more than 50 years ago.

US-IRAQ-PROTESTS/ Powerful cleric urges Iraq government to quit as protests rage

BAGHDAD - One of Iraq’s most influential clerics called on Friday for the government to resign as the death toll rose to 65 in three days of violent national protests against official corruption. U.S.

US-USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER/ In texts, U.S. officials tied Ukraine White House meeting to help for Trump

WASHINGTON - U.S. officials pressured the Ukrainian government to launch investigations that might benefit President Donald Trump’s personal political agenda in exchange for a meeting of the two countries’ leaders, a cache of diplomatic texts showed. US-USA-COURT-ABORTION/

U.S. Supreme Court takes major case that could curb abortion access WASHINGTON - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to take up a major abortion case that could lead to new curbs on access to the procedure as it considers the legality of a Republican-backed Louisiana law that imposes restrictions on abortion doctors.

BUSINESS US-TECH-ANTITRUST-APPLE-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: Antitrust probers in Congress ask Spotify to detail alleged Apple abuses - sources U.S. lawmakers have requested information from Apple critic Spotify as part of an antitrust probe, according to two sources briefed on the investigation into allegations the iPhone maker engages in anti-competitive behavior to support its own apps.

US-USA-FED/ With economic signals mixed, Fed policymakers still divided

SAN FRANCISCO/ WASHINGTON - Last month’s slowdown in U.S. jobs growth may be a sign weakness in manufacturing is spreading to the broader economy, or it could simply reflect an expected downshift in a fundamentally healthy labor market. ENTERTAINMENT

US-PEOPLE-DIAHANN-CARROLL/ Diahann Carroll, TV trailblazer for black women, dead at 84

NEW YORK - Diahann Carroll, a versatile singer and stage actress who quietly blazed a trail for black women on American television in the late 1960s by playing a widowed nurse and single mother in “Julia”, died on Friday at age 84, her manager said. US-MUSIC-THEBEATLES/

Beatles' 'Abbey Road' back at top of charts 50 years after release LONDON - The Beatles’ “Abbey Road” album has returned to the top of the British album charts 50 years after its first release.

SPORTS US-TENNIS-BEIJING/

Barty through to Beijing semis, Osaka ends Andreescu's win streak World number one Ash Barty battled back from a set down to beat Czech Republic’s seventh seed Petra Kvitova 4-6 6-4 6-3 to advance to the semi-finals of the China Open in Beijing on Friday.

US-ATHLETICS-WORLD-MUHAMMAD/ American Muhammad breaks own world record to win 400m hurdles

DOHA - American Dalilah Muhammad broke her own world record to win the women’s 400 metres hurdles at the world championships with a time of 52.16 seconds on Friday, edging out compatriot Sydney McLaughlin in a gripping race. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS NORTHKOREA-USA/ (TV)

North Korea and the United States hold working-level talks North Korea and the United States have agreed to hold working-level talks on Oct. 5, North Korea's state news agency KCNA said on Tuesday, a development that would break months of stalemate since a failed summit in February. 5 Oct

ECUADOR-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV) Anger bubbles in Ecuador at Moreno`s austerity measures

Ecuador reeling from two days of sometimes violent protests and road blockades over President Lenin Moreno`s decision to end fuel subsidies as part of austerity measures. 5 Oct

TURKEY-POLITICS/ (PIX) Turkey's Erdogan chairs his AK Party's annual camp

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan chairs his ruling AK Party's annual internal evaluation camp and may comment on domestic politics and developments in Syria. 5 Oct

MALAYSIA-RIGHTS/ (TV) U.N. Human Rights chief speaks after first visit to Malaysia

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet holds a news conference at the end of a two-day visit to Malaysia, at the invitation of the Government. The visit is the first ever by a UN Human Rights Chief to the country. 5 Oct 02:30 ET / 06:30 GMT

RELIGION POPE-CARDINALS/ (PIX) (TV)

Pope elevates 13 Roman Catholic prelates to cardinal Pope Francis will elevate 13 Roman Catholic prelates to the rank of cardinal, including 10 "cardinal electors" under 80 years old and thus eligible to vote in an eventual conclave to choose his successor.

5 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

