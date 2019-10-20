Maha wrestling legend Dadu Chougule dies of heart attack

Wrestling legend Dadu Chougule died of a heart attack on Sunday in Kolhapur in Maharashtra, family members said. He was 73.

According to kin, Chougule was admitted to a hospital for an asthmatic ailment. He suffered a heart attack around 2 pm and died, they said. He is survived by two sons.

Born in a farmer's family, Chougule received wrestling lessons early on and went on to join Motibaug Talim, one of the oldest talims (akharas or places for practicing wrestling), in Kolhapur which is known for its love for the traditional Indian sport. Under the training of legendary wrestler Ganpatrao Andhalkar and Balu Bire, Chougule won several prestigious titles such as Maharashtra Kesari, Rustam Hind Kesari, Mahan Bharat Kesari in the 1970s.

He won a silver medal in the Commonwealth Games in New Zealand in 1974. He was a recipient of the prestigious Dhyan Chand Award for lifetime achievement in sports..

