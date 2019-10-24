Bucs' Winston can't afford poor outing against Titans

Now that he's the backup quarterback to Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota is playing the role of Jameis Winston this week at practice to help the Titans defense prepare for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Sunday visit. Another game like the one he had two weeks ago and Winston might be the next high-profile quarterback carrying a clipboard.

Winston erased nearly every stride he had made in his first five games under new coach Bruce Arians by tossing five interceptions and losing a fumble on Oct. 13 when Tampa Bay fell to 2-4 with a loss to the Carolina Panthers in London. Arians never considered pulling Winston that day, but a turnover-plagued beginning in Nashville might produce a different decision.

"If it happens again," Arians said, "it'll concern the hell out of me." It's not as if Winston or the Buccaneers have much margin for error. They already trail New Orleans by 3 1/2 games in the NFC South, so it doesn't seem likely they will win the division. And they will have to jump over multiple teams in the last 10 games to contend for a playoff spot.

What's more, Winston could have picked many easier defenses to return to action against than Tennessee. The Titans might be 3-4, but that's more because their offense has mostly been impotent. Their defense is ranked fourth in the league with just 16 points allowed per game and is tied for ninth in interceptions with six. For his part, Winston doesn't exude a sense of being worried.

"We're going to have good games, we're going to have bad games," he said. "The only thing is, when you have bad games, you've got to hope you've won it. This is just a key game to us getting back, coming back from the bye week, getting together as a team." Meanwhile, Tennessee's switch under center paid off for one week. Tannehill was an efficient 23 of 29 for 312 yards and two scores in a 23-20 win last week over the Los Angeles Chargers. He could enjoy another big game against a Tampa Bay defense ranked 32nd against the pass at 304.5 yards allowed per game.

Former Buccaneer Adam Humphries gets a chance to ring up big numbers against his old team. Humphries is the Titans' top pass-catcher through seven games with 25 receptions, but he has only 229 yards and has yet to score. Humphries, who registered 55, 61 and 76 catches the last three years in Tampa Bay, is looking forward to showing the Bucs what he can do in another uniform.

"It will be cool to see my friends and stuff in pregame and catch up with them," he said. "Then going up against familiar faces on the defensive side of the ball. But I am focused on getting the win and helping this team the best I can." Tennessee has won the teams' past two meetings, including a 42-14 rout in the 2015 season opener as Mariota outplayed Winston in each player's NFL debut. At that time, both were hailed as long-term solutions to their team's quarterback problem.

Four years later, how things have changed.

