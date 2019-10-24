International Development News
Development News Edition

Cricket-Rohit to lead India in T20s against Bangladesh as Kohli rests

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 19:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 18:45 IST
Cricket-Rohit to lead India in T20s against Bangladesh as Kohli rests
Image Credit: ANI

Rohit Sharma will lead India for the Twenty20 internationals against Bangladesh at home next month with regular captain Virat Kohli rested for the three-match series, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Thursday. Kohli will, however, return to lead the side against Bangladesh for the two tests, starting from Nov. 14, with the hosts eyeing their 12th consecutive test series victory at home.

World's top-ranked side India retained the squad that whitewashed South Africa 3-0 at homes recently. Kohli's men lead the points table for the recently-launched World Test Championship, having scripted five wins in as many matches. Mahendra Singh Dhoni continued to be out of the Twenty20 squad, raising questions on the long-serving wicketkeeper's future in limited-overs cricket.

There has been speculation Dhoni might retire after struggling in the World Cup in England where India were knocked out in the semi-finals. Subsequently he was left out of the squad for the limited-overs series against West Indies and South Africa.

Rishabh Pant has been earmarked as Dhoni's successor but the 22-year-old has faced flak for letting the team down with his penchant for throwing away his wicket with rash shots. India's selectors added Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson, who has played a lone T20 in 2015, to the squad to keep the pressure up on Pant ahead of next year's T20 World Cup in Australia.

"We're looking at younger options after the World Cup, so you can understand our thought process," chief selector MSK Prasad told reporters. "We definitely had a chat with Dhoni and he also endorses our view of backing youngsters." Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube earned his maiden call-up to the T20 squad with strong performances in domestic cricket.

Squad: T20 - Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur

Test - Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant

Also Read: Virat Kohli is proud of his 'amazing team'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tacloban City: Fire breaks out at Robinsons Place mall

BSE seeks explanation from Infosys on non-disclosure of whistleblower complaint

Kincade Fire spreads to 10,000 acres in Sonoma County; evacuation orders in place

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Thousands in Guinea march against president's possible third term bid

Thousands took to the streets of Guinea on Thursday in the largest of a series of protests over a suspected effort by President Alpha Conde to seek a third term that have led to the jailing of a dozen opposition campaigners and politicians....

WRAPUP 3-Syrian Kurds accuse Turkey of violations, Russia says peace plan on track

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces SDF accused Turkey on Thursday of launching a large land offensive targeting three villages in northeast Syria despite a truce, but Russia said a peace plan hammered out this week was going ahead smo...

UPDATE 2-Bangladesh sentences 16 to death for killing teenager in harassment case

The principal of a religious school in Bangladesh was among 16 people sentenced to death on Thursday for the murder of a teenage girl who refused to withdraw a complaint of sexual harassment against him, the public prosecutor said.The perpe...

India-US hold 9th Defence Technology and Trade Initiative meeting in New Delhi

As part of the Indo-US Bilateral Defence Cooperation, the 9th Defence Technology and Trade Initiative DTTI meeting was held between India and the US today. The meeting was co-chaired by Secretary Defence Production Subhash Chandra and Under...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019