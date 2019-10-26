International Development News
Development News Edition

NHL roundup: Avs carve up Golden Knights

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 08:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 08:48 IST
NHL roundup: Avs carve up Golden Knights
Image Credit: Flickr

Nazem Kadri and Matt Calvert each scored two goals, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare had a goal and two assists and Nathan MacKinnon extended his points streak as the Colorado Avalanche cruised to a 6-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday afternoon in Las Vegas. MacKinnon, who had two assists, became the fifth player in franchise history to open the season with a point streak of at least 10 games.

Cale Makar scored his first regular-season NHL goal for Colorado, which finished its season-long six-game road trip with a 4-1-1 mark. Philipp Grubauer finished with 25 saves to improve to 6-1-1 this season. William Karlsson scored the lone goal for Vegas. Marc-Andre Fleury made 22 saves on 26 shots before being pulled with 7:24 left in the second period. Garret Sparks, making his Golden Knights debut, finished up and had 12 saves on 14 shots.

Maple Leafs 4, Sharks 1 Morgan Rielly scored with just over five minutes to play in the third period to snap a tie and Toronto went on to defeat visiting San Jose.

Jake Muzzin, Ilya Mikheyev and Auston Matthews also scored for the Maple Leafs, who had 15 saves from goaltender Frederik Andersen. Kevin Labanc scored for the Sharks, who were playing the third game of a five-game road trip. Martin Jones stopped 25 shots for San Jose.

Sabres 2, Red Wings 0 Sam Reinhart had a goal and an assist as Linus Ullmark made 41 saves as visiting Buffalo handed punchless Detroit its seventh straight loss.

Reinhart notched his fifth goal of the season and Jake McCabe also scored for Buffalo, which bounced back from a 6-2 loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday. Jack Eichel assisted on both goals. Jimmy Howard made 23 saves for the Red Wings, who were blanked for the first time this season and have scored only nine goals in their current slide.

Coyotes 5, Devils 3 Barrett Hayton scored the go-ahead, third-period goal -- getting the best of rival teenager Jack Hughes in the process -- as Arizona defeated New Jersey in Newark, N.J.

It was the first career goal for the 19-year-old Hayton, the fifth overall pick in 2018 playing in his first season in the NHL. Arizona also got goals from Nick Schmaltz, Michael Grabner, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Clayton Keller (empty-netter). Goaltender Antti Raanta made 32 saves. Hughes, the NHL's No. 1 overall pick this summer, had the best game of his young career, scoring one goal and adding two assists. After going without a goal or assist in his first six NHL games, Hughes is now on a three-game points streak.

Islanders 4, Senators 2 Nick Leddy converted a penalty shot to record the second two-goal game of his career, and also added an assist as visiting New York won its sixth straight game with a victory over Ottawa.

Matt Martin had a goal with an assist, and Derick Brassard scored in his second straight game for New York, which is undefeated since losing three of its first four. Tyler Ennis scored his first two goals of the season for Ottawa, which went 1-for-6 on the power play and is 2-for-33 on the season. Thomas Greiss stopped 30 shots for his third straight victory in net for the Islanders. Anders Nilsson made his third straight start for the Senators but was pulled in the second period after allowing all four goals, including two in 70 seconds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Monaco's Ben Yedder ends Nantes' perfect home run

Nantes, Oct 26 AFP Prolific striker Wissam Ben Yedder grabbed his ninth goal of the season as Monaco handed Nantes their first home Ligue 1 defeat of the campaign on Friday. Ben Yedder struck in the first half and had two more efforts ruled...

UPDATE 3-U.S., China say they are "close to finalizing" part of a Phase One trade deal

U.S. and Chinese officials are close to finalizing some parts of a trade agreement after high-level telephone discussions on Friday, the U.S. Trade Representatives office and Chinas Commerce Ministry said, with talks to continue. The USTR p...

UPDATE 1-Horse racing-Horse death toll at Santa Anita climbs to 35

Mare G Q Covergirl was euthanized on Friday after she injured her two front legs while running on the training track at Santa Anita Park, bringing the death toll at the venue to 35 since Dec. 26. G Q Covergirl earned 200,730 in her 16 start...

Leicester make history with nine-goal destruction of Southampton

Leicester City went into the Premier League record books on Friday with a 9-0 hammering of Southampton that equalled the biggest ever win in the history of the division. Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy both hit hat-tricks as Brendan Rodgers sid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019