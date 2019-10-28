International Development News
Development News Edition

No legal action but Shakib has to reply to showcause notice, confirms BCB CEO

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dhaka
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 12:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 11:59 IST
No legal action but Shakib has to reply to showcause notice, confirms BCB CEO
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Shakib al Hasan is unlikely to face any legal action from the cricket board but Bangladesh's Test and T20 captain will still have to reply to the showcause notice for violation of the central contract clause, CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury said. Shakib had signed as the brand ambassador of the country's telecom major 'Grameenphone', which is a direct competitor of the team's sponsor 'Robi'.

According to the central contract clause, this is a violation and an angry BCB president Nazmul Hasan Papon had threatened legal action against country's best player. However, according to Bangladesh's CEO Chowdhury has said that no legal action will be taken against Shakib.

"It's an internal matter of the board and that's why there is no need to take any legal action against Shakib. However, he certainly has to explain why he signed an endorsement deal which is in violation of the central contract," BCB CEO has been quoted by country's leading Bengali daily 'Prothom Aalo'. Earlier BCB president had lashed out the senior cricketer accusing him of causing financial loss to the cricket board by breaching the central contract clause.

"We are going into legal action. We cannot spare anyone in this regard. We will ask for compensation. We will seek compensation from the company as well as from the player," Hasan had said after Grameenphone issued a press release naming the player as their 'Brand Ambassador'. "Robi [Telecom] was our title sponsor and Grameenphone did not bid and instead they grabbed few cricketers by paying them TK One or Two Crores. What happened in the end? The board lost TK 90 Crores in three years," he had also said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

Science News Summary: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022

Labour is waiting for EU Brexit delay before taking election decision - health spokesman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Soft drinks consumption common factor between obesity and tooth wear: Study

The consumption of sugar-sweetened acidic drinks -- such as soft drinks -- is the common factor connecting obesity and tooth wear among adults, according to a study which suggests that dentists should be concerned about the calories their p...

Soccer-Five talking points from the weekend in the Bundesliga

Here are five talking points from the weekend in Germany. 1970S GLORY Bundesliga leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach are enjoying their finest run in decades and their 4-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt allowed them to stay top of the league fo...

Not a peachy outlook: Greek producers despair over Trump's new tariffs

A tariff war between the European Union and the United States is threatening to buckle one of Greeces most buoyant export sectors, which survived a decade of economic crises but possibly not President Donald Trump.The Trumps administration ...

Trump spins tales on bin Laden, Iraq war

President Donald Trump falsely boasted that he predicted Osama bin Ladens 911 attack on the World Trade Center and inaccurately asserted he had always opposed the war in Iraq in a news conference Sunday that often fell short on facts. A loo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019