Test spots up for grabs with Carey to captain Australia A

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 09:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 09:18 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Australian selectors on Tuesday flagged a number of batting spots still up for grabs in the upcoming Test series against Pakistan, with an A-side promising a run-off among a number of contenders. Wicketkeeper Alex Carey will lead Australia A in a three-day match against Pakistan ahead of a Test series, pushing his case for Test selection.

Joe Burns, who was controversially left out of the Ashes squad, will join Marcus Harris at the top of the order, with Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Nic Maddinson and rising star Will Pucovski rounding out the top six. "We will closely monitor performances in this match as well as the coming rounds of the Sheffield Shield before deciding upon our squad for the two-Test series against Pakistan," national selector Trevor Hohns said.

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting recently declared Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and, despite his poor Ashes form, David Warner the only sure starters for the upcoming Test series against Pakistan. Carey, who is vice-captain of Australia's One-Day and T20 teams, had a strong performance with both bat and gloves in the World Cup.

The South Australian was unlucky to miss out on an Ashes berth, with captain Tim Payne the preferred wicketkeeper and Mathew Wade as back up. "This fixture represents an opportunity to provide Alex with more leadership experience and he will be supported by two experienced vice-captains in Usman Khawaja and Travis Head," Hohns said.

Young gun Pucovski will eye a return to the international stage after a strong first-class hundred for Victoria this month. The 21-year-old was released from a Test series against Sri Lanka last season to deal with mental health issues.

A recent double century from his Victoria teammate Maddinson has seen both batsmen thrust into international contention. "Both are exciting batsmen whom we've had our eye on for some time," Hohns said.

Exciting paceman Jhye Richardson will make his comeback from a shoulder injury after missing out on the World Cup and the Ashes series. He will be joined in the bowling attack by Michael Neser, Sean Abbott and Riley Meredith.

Pakistan will take on Australia A on October 31 for the three-day tour match in Sydney ahead of a two-Test series against Australia in Brisbane and Adelaide in November. Australia A squad: Alex Carey (c), Marcus Harris, Joe Burns, Usman Khawaja, Will Pucovski, Travis Head, Nic Maddinson, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Sean Abbott, Riley Meredith.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

