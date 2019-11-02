We have a plan ready for David Warner, says Babar Azam
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is not worried about David Warner's current form as his team has a plan in place for the Australian batsman.
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is not worried about David Warner's current form as his team has a plan in place for the Australian batsman. Warner was at his devastating best during the recently concluded three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka as he scored one century and two half-centuries.
Warner, who was unbeaten in all the three matches, scored 100, 60, and 57 runs during the series which Australia won by 3-0. "We've got a plan ready for David Warner. He's one of Australia's really good batsmen. We have our frontline bowlers, we have a strategy ready for David," Cricket.com.au quoted Azam as saying.
"Obviously, once he gets going, he gets going but we have a strategy in place for all facets," he added. Australia is slated to host Pakistan for a three-match T20I series.
The first T20I between both teams will be played on November 3. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- David Warner
- Pakistan
- batsman
- Australia
- Australian
- batsmen
- Sri Lanka
- teams
- David
ALSO READ
Rugby-England to face Australia, NZ, Argentina next year
Adani awards AUD 100 mn rail contract to Martinus Rail in Australia
Australia police arrest Iraqi man over deaths of over 350 asylum seekers in 2001
Australia's attorney-general says Canberra local law on cannabis has no legal force
Cricket-Australia bring in Harris, Hussey as coaches for T20 series