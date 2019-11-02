We have a plan ready for David Warner, says Babar Azam

International Development News
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is not worried about David Warner's current form as his team has a plan in place for the Australian batsman.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is not worried about David Warner's current form as his team has a plan in place for the Australian batsman. Warner was at his devastating best during the recently concluded three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka as he scored one century and two half-centuries.

Warner, who was unbeaten in all the three matches, scored 100, 60, and 57 runs during the series which Australia won by 3-0. "We've got a plan ready for David Warner. He's one of Australia's really good batsmen. We have our frontline bowlers, we have a strategy ready for David," Cricket.com.au quoted Azam as saying.

"Obviously, once he gets going, he gets going but we have a strategy in place for all facets," he added. Australia is slated to host Pakistan for a three-match T20I series.

The first T20I between both teams will be played on November 3. (ANI)

