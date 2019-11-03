Athletics-Kenyans Kamworor, Jepkosgei claim New York Marathon titles

Kenyan half marathon world record holders Geoffrey Kamworor and Joyciline Jepkosgei powered to victories in the New York City Marathon on Sunday.

Kamworor reclaimed the New York title he won in 2017 in two hours eight minutes and 13 seconds and Jepkosgei surprised four-time champion Mary Keitany, winning her marathon debut in 2:22:38.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)