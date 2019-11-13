International Development News
Development News Edition

Giants RB Barkley dismisses rumors he'll be shut down

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 04:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 04:15 IST
Giants RB Barkley dismisses rumors he'll be shut down
Image Credit: Pixabay

Despite having an X-ray on his shoulder after the New York Giants' loss to the Jets on Sunday that was just another in a series of the 2-8 team's disappointments, running back Saquon Barkley plans to keep playing despite all the rumors regarding his status. "The mindset of sitting me out and resting me for the rest of the season is beyond me," Barkley said Tuesday via ESPN, which cited a source for the X-ray report. "I do not agree with it, and it won't happen. I'm going to keep going until I can't go anymore."

After six straight losses, the Giants have a bye week to recover before facing the Chicago Bears on the road on Nov. 24. Barkley and his teammates will have a break beginning Thursday before returning Monday. Rumors could fester during that time, so the Pro Bowl running back figured he better address them sooner rather than later. He finished with a career-low 1 yard on 13 carries against the Jets, lowering his rushing average in four games since returning from a high ankle sprain to 2.6 yards per carry. Overall this season, he has 402 rushing yards on 101 carries (4.0 average) with only two touchdowns.

Barkley isn't blaming his struggles on his injuries, though. "What's not being myself? Yes, I do feel like myself," Barkley said. "I would love to go for 100 yards every game. I would love to be doing the things I was doing last year. Trust me. I don't like the fact I was able to have 1 yard against a great team -- respect to them -- but I feel if you see me get into open space, I was still making people miss."

Head coach Pat Shurmur also dismissed the idea of shutting down Barkley for the final six games to give him a chance to recover physically during a down season. "Absolutely not," Shurmur said Monday.

Barkley, who was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after gaining 2,028 total yards in 2018, figures teams are focusing on him more than ever before. "The opportunities, I just have to take advantage of the opportunities I get," Barkley said. "But to say I'm not healthy and this and that, those are just excuses. Everybody is banged up. Everyone is going through something. I'm not going to let that be an excuse for why I'm not having a successful season. The reason why I'm not having a successful season is because I'm not making enough plays for my team. And that's just it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

Hiroshi Matano appointed as Executive Vice President of MIGA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Bolivian Senator Anez takes office as interim president

Bolivian Senator Jeanine Anez declared herself interim president of the South American country in Congress on Tuesday despite a lack of a quorum to appoint her in a legislative session boycotted by lawmakers from former president Evo Morale...

Spain's ruling Socialists sign coalition deal with Podemos

Spains Socialists and the far-left Unidas Podemos United We Can party on Tuesday local time agreed to form a coalition government, just two days after a parliamentary election delivered a highly fragmented parliament. The deal - albeit a pr...

Soccer-Liverpool's Salah out of Egypt games with ankle problem

Egypts Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been ruled out of their African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya and Comoros with an ankle injury. Egypt released a statement on their official Twitter account on Tuesday confirming Salah wi...

Tennis-Thiem beats Djokovic in thriller to reach semis

Austrias Dominic Thiem booked a semi-final spot at the ATP Finals with a stunning victory over Novak Djokovic in the standout match of the tournament so far on Tuesday.The world number five ripped winners all over the 02 Arenas blue court t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019