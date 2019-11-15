Soccer-La Liga plans to take game to Miami halted by court decision

La Liga's hopes of staging Villarreal's game with Atletico Madrid on Dec. 6 in Miami have ended after a local court declined a request to grant an injunction against the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF), who oppose playing the match abroad. The league's organising body filed a complaint against the RFEF last year over the latter's refusal to authorise playing regular season matches abroad, claiming the RFEF did not have the authority to block the move.

That complaint will be heard next February. "Madrid's Mercantile Court No. 12 today decided not to grant interim measures to stage an official La Liga match in Miami in a case about the pending authorisation from the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF)," said a statement from La Liga.

"La Liga respects this decision, which does not prejudge the substance of the matter, which will be permanently settled in February 2020. Staging an official match abroad is part of a long-term La Liga strategy for international growth. "We hope that from February La Liga will be able to organise an official match beyond Spanish borders."

This is the second time the league has been unsuccessful in its bid to play regular season matches abroad, after Barcelona withdrew from plans to play a league game last January against Girona in Miami, citing a lack of support.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)