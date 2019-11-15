Soccer-Man City's appeal to CAS ruled inadmissible

Manchester City's appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against a UEFA financial fair play investigation has been dismissed, the tribunal's general secretary Matthieu Reeb said on Friday.

"CAS ruled that the appeal filed by Manchester City football club is inadmissible," Reeb told reporters. The English Premier League champions lodged their appeal in June against an investigation by the European soccer body into potential breaches by the club of its financial fair play policy.

