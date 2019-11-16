International Development News
Golf-Lee's blistering front nine secures one-shot lead in Mexico

Golf-Lee's blistering front nine secures one-shot lead in Mexico
Danny Lee's sizzling start propelled the New Zealander to a one-stroke lead in the rain-delayed Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico on Friday. Lee put together five birdies and an eagle in his first eight holes while shooting nine-under 62 to pace Americans Brendon Todd and Adam Long, who had 63s, as the weather improved in Playa del Carmen after Thursday's first-round washout.

"I changed my swing a little bit to gain distance off the tee," said the South Korean-born golfer who started play shortly after sunrise. "I think it's been showing me a lot of good results."

Lee, the tournament's runner-up last year, opened play with a birdie, then added another at the fourth hole before his eagle at the par-five fifth. Three more birdies followed. He made the turn at seven-under, then added birdies at the 11th, 12th and 13th.

But he lost his bid for a sub-60 round with a bogey at the par-four 14th, then collected pars on the final four holes. Vaughn Taylor, Mark Hubbard, Zach Johnson and Chris Baker shared fourth after shooting seven-under par 64s.

Billy Horschel and Harris English were at six-under 65 with 14 others at 66 as conditions softened at the Camaleon course in Playa del Carmen. Lee has not won on the PGA Tour since 2015 when he topped a four-man playoff at the Greenbrier Classic.

Todd and Long are also previous winners. Todd's victory came two weeks ago at the Bermuda Championship and Long claimed the Desert Classic title in January. Two other Americans celebrated holes-in-one at the fourth hole. Cameron Tringale aced the 116-yard par-three layout in his 69 and about 45 minutes later rookie Chase Seiffert followed suit while shooting 68.

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

