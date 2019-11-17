International Development News
Soccer-Dutch skipper Van Dijk to miss Estonia clash for personal reasons

  Amsterdam
  17-11-2019
Netherlands skipper Virgil van Dijk will miss Tuesday's Euro 2020 qualifier against Estonia after withdrawing from the squad due to personal reasons, the Dutch football association (KNVB) said on Sunday. Liverpool defender Van Dijk, 28, played the full 90 minutes as the Netherlands drew 0-0 at Northern Ireland on Saturday to qualify for their first major tournament since 2014.

The Dutch had missed the last European Championship finals in France, plus the World Cup in Russia last year. Ronald Koeman's team will have to wrap up their campaign in Amsterdam without Van Dijk, who has already left the training camp, the KNVB said in a statement.

The Netherlands have 16 points from seven matches and are two points behind Group C leaders Germany. Center-back Van Dijk has started all 12 league matches for runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool this season.

Juergen Klopp's side returns to league action with a trip to 12th-placed Crystal Palace next Saturday.

