International Development News
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Cricket-Root's England put new philosophy to test in NZ

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 10:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 10:32 IST
PREVIEW-Cricket-Root's England put new philosophy to test in NZ
Joe Root Image Credit: ANI

England's two-match series in New Zealand is not part of the World Test Championship but will be no less significant for the tourists as they prepare to showcase a more patient brand of cricket under their new coach in Mount Maunganui on Thursday. With Australia retaining the Ashes earlier this year, England, under new coach Chris Silverwood, has embarked on a two-year project to reclaim the urn in 2020-21.

Jettisoning the aggressive style championed by his predecessor Trevor Bayliss, Silverwood has advocated a more conservative approach to test cricket, with skipper Joe Root emphasizing the importance of patience ahead of the series. "We have to try to bat longer. It doesn't matter how long it takes to get a good score on any given wicket," Root said.

"It would be nice to get used to batting for 120 overs more regularly, especially in the first innings. "And it doesn't just apply to our batting. It's with the ball as well. We have to be prepared to go at two an over and build pressure in different ways."

England is also leaning more toward youth, packing seven under-25 players in their 15-man squad. Four of them -- Ollie Pope, Sam Curran, Dominic Sibley, and Jofra Archer -- could see action in Mount Maunganui this week. The root will be back at his preferred number four against New Zealand, ahead of Ben Stokes, while Dom Sibley will partner Rory Burns at the top, but England's bowling unit looks less intimidating in the absence of James Anderson and Mark Wood.

Archer, playing his first overseas test series, might have to shoulder the extra burden. Currently ranked second in the world, one place above England, New Zealand has lost only one of their last 15 tests on home soil.

Their batting has been bolstered by skipper Kane Williamson's timely recovery from a hip injury ahead of the inaugural Test at his home ground. "It doesn't restrict my movement too much, it's only in certain specific positions, it's more that happens in a wide squat or these sort of things," Williamson told Radio New Zealand of his injury.

"If it doesn't get too aggravated ... then it's fine. You are always managing bits and pieces of your body." Williamson will share the scoring burden with Henry Nicholls and Tom Latham -- all three test batsmen ranked in the top 10 -- as well as veteran Ross Taylor.

They also have a potent pace attack, as England found out in Auckland last year when Tim Southee and Trent Boult bundled them out for 58 in the first innings. Neil Wagner, known for his penchant to bounce out batsmen, completes New Zealand's three-pronged seam attack while Lockie Ferguson, their World Cup hero, will be looking forward to a test debut following his maiden call-up.

Hamilton hosts the second test from Nov. 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

China confirms aircraft carrier sailed through Taiwan Strait

China confirmed on Monday that its first domestically built aircraft carrier had sailed through the Taiwan Strait for routine training and tests after Taipei accused Beijing of intimidation around upcoming elections. The ship, which has yet...

10 killed in road accident in Bikaner

Ten people were killed and 22 others injured in a collision between a bus and a truck in Rajasthans Bikaner district on Monday, police said. Earlier, police had put the death toll at 14.The accident took place early in the morning in Dungar...

Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck petition for release of Snyder cut version of 'Justice League'

Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck have joined the chorus for demanding the Snyder cut version of their film Justice League. Fans of the DC Extended Universe DCEU long believe that an original cut from director Zack Snyder of the 2017 film exists an...

Heavy deployment of police outside JNU ahead of protest march to Parliament

In the wake of a protest march to Parliament by the JNU Students Union against hostel fee hike, heavy police deployment was made outside the universitys campus on Monday. The agitation comes on the first day of the Parliaments Winter Sessio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019