Bulls' Kornet undergoes sinus surgery

  • Reuters
  • Chicago
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 03:17 IST
  • Created: 19-11-2019 03:13 IST
Chicago Bulls forward Luke Kornet underwent surgery Monday to correct a sinus obstruction, the team said Monday. According to the Bulls, Kornet has experienced issues since breaking his nose on Dec. 19, 2018 while a member of the New York Knicks.

The Bulls had attempted other treatments before doctors determined surgery was needed to address the issue. "He had blockage and some issues from a previous fracture from when he was in New York," Chicago coach Jim Boylen told reporters. "We just felt it was time to go in there and clean that thing out.

"Surgery went well. We'll have more to report as we go. Originally, it was a seven-to-10-day thing where he'd be back. I think it's one of those things they don't know until they get in there how extreme it is. But he had blockage and it needed to be done." Kornet, 24, is averaging 4.0 points and 1.9 rebounds in 10 games this season.

Overall, he has averages of 6.5 points and 2.9 rebounds in 76 games (19 starts) over three NBA seasons, the first two with the Knicks.

